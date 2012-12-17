Chief Keef, "Finally Rich" (Glory Boys Entertainment/Interscope Records)

Rapper Chief Keef made major noise with his omnipresent song, "I Don't Like," but those three words also describe my thoughts on his major label debut.

Unfortunately, the Chicago native fails to follow up on his great single in so many ways on "Finally Rich." He has several good guest appearances with Rick Ross, 50 Cent, Young Jeezy and Wiz Khalifa, and the production is solid with Young Chop helming most of the 12-track set. But it's not enough to save this woeful album.

The 17-year-old rapper's simple rhymes lack creativity and it's a struggle to understand his words. The album, with topics including his menacing character and large stash of cash, is borderline unbearable.

"Laughin' to the Bank" is laughable — and not in a good way. He raps about spending money and using ecstasy on "Ballin'" and on "3Hunna," he raps about his gunplay mentality.

Keef shows some promise on "Kay Kay," but overall, "Finally Rich" is that album I don't like.

CHECK OUT THIS TRACK: "Love Sosa" is hard-hitting, catchy and addictive.

