"The Heist" (Bantam), by Janet Evanovich and Lee Goldberg

Janet Evanovich, creator of the popular novels featuring bounty hunter Stephanie Plum, teams up with Lee Goldberg, writer for the TV series and books featuring Adrian Monk, the detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder, for "The Heist."

FBI Agent Kate O'Hare has been chasing the same criminal for some time, and she thinks she finally has the opportunity to capture him for good. Con man and master thief Nicolas Fox knows O'Hare is on his trail, but figures he will be able to escape at the last possible moment. It fuels his ego, and keeps her engaged in the chase. Plus, she's attractive. O'Hare gets a bit swoony around Fox as well.

Circumstances and orders from O'Hare's boss create a situation both she and Fox thought they would never see. Now they are working together to catch bigger fish. With her FBI training, and his ability to pull a con job, the two of them team up with several others including an actor, a mechanic and a pilot, to pull off a "Mission: Impossible-The A-Team" style operation.

"The Heist" is the perfect title to carry on a trip to the beach. The laugh out loud humor that readers expect from Evanovich is in full force, and Goldberg's crafty and elaborate writing is prominent. The combination shouldn't work, but it does, and everyone will be eager for the next book in the series.

