Us Rating: **1/2

One Direction, meet your competition.

The darker, sexier British boy band lands stateside with an enticing debut of synthesizer-propelled Euro-disco, including the breakout hit "Glad You Came."

Still, the fivesome -- Max George, 23, Siva Kaneswaran, 23, Jay McGuiness, 21, Tom Parker, 23, and Nathan Sykes, 19 -- have some growing to do before they an truly play in pop's major league.

Top priority: develop voices with personality!

