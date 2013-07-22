"Unseen" (Delacorte Press), by Karin Slaughter

Karin Slaughter's latest novel, "Unseen," continues the tale of detective Will Trent, who has experienced more turmoil than anyone should experience in a lifetime.

Will works for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He's working undercover on his latest case, but the violence doesn't stay away for long. As Bill Black, Will has to stay in character or he's a dead man. The people he runs with are drug dealers, and he wants to keep Sara, the woman he loves, safe.

But the case quickly invades Sara's life, and Will cannot tell her the truth. When he witnesses a hit that involves Sara's stepson, Jared, he's able to save the life of Jared's wife, Lena, without blowing his cover. But it might cost him any chance of a future with Sara.

The theme of trust plays a key role in this intense and brutal tale. Slaughter has the ability to take the reader deep into a character's psyche and pull away before it becomes too much to handle. The story that Slaughter weaves will not be forgotten anytime soon.

