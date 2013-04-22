LOS ANGELES (AP) — Whether she's hopping off cliffs, battling rogue bandits or surviving in the post-apocalyptic wilderness, Tracy Spiridakos makes roughing it in the futuristic wild west of NBC's "Revolution" look easy.

That's partly because the self-described tomboy feels right at home playing the intrepid heroine in J.J. Abrams' latest sci-fi offering about a world without electricity.

"She's definitely a rough and tough, can rumble kind of chick," said Spiridakos. "I can relate."

Spiridakos grew up in Greece and Canada climbing trees, playing street hockey and making mud pies with her two older brothers.

"I think this is the most feminine that I've ever been," she said in a recent interview. "I bought a dress a little while ago ... and it was just for fun. I was like 'I don't even know who this person is anymore!'"

Not surprisingly Spiridakos lives for stunt days on set. She's often begging the crew to let her take a stab at the more challenging feats, even relishing the occasional injury.

"Bruises are the good war wounds. I'll go show my fiancé afterward, I'm like 'look!' He's like 'Oh god, Trace.' And it will be a nice, big bloody wound," she explained beaming with pride.

Spiridakos is engaged to Canadian actor Jon Cor.

She calls her brothers her "heart and soul" and credits them with keeping her grounded. And when she's not filming she's still expected to pick up shifts at the family-owned Greek restaurant in Winnipeg.

"I love that because it's easy to get wrapped up in the world you're in," she said. "So when I go home I get to go back to the basics."

"Revolution" is Spiridakos' first lead role for American television and she's still pinching herself.

"I literally came to L.A. like every actor does from this little town with this big dream and I'm living in it now," she said. "It's mind-blowing."

