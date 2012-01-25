PARK CITY, Utah (AP) -- Ethel Kennedy prefers coming to the Sundance Film Festival when she's not the star of a movie.

She has been to Sundance in the past to see films by her daughter, documentary filmmaker Rory Kennedy. This time, the widow of U.S. Sen. Robert Kennedy is the focus of her daughter's film, the Sundance premiere "Ethel."

In an interview alongside her daughter, Ethel Kennedy said she likes it better coming to Sundance "just to see Rory's films."

Though initially reluctant when her daughter proposed the documentary, Ethel Kennedy opens up on screen with candid recollections about the family. She discusses falling in love at first sight with her future husband, campaigning for him and his brother, President John F. Kennedy, and raising 11 children after her husband's assassination.

