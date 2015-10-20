It was two years ago when Tamra Judge's oldest daughter told her that she didn't want live with her anymore.

The mother and daughter have only spoken once since that day.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star opened up about the bitter custody battle with her ex-husband Simon Barney on the season 10 reunion show. Tamra is clearly still hurting from her estrangement from her daughter, Sidney.

In detailing that hurtful day, the reality star was shocked when her eldest sat her mother down and said, "I don't want to live with you anymore. You've ruined my dad's life," she recalled her daughter saying. "I had no idea where it was coming from. And she basically left that day and two years later has not come back. I was trying to do everything I could do to try to get her back and I didn't understand why Sidney left."

However, there was hope for a reconciliation after Tamra bought her daughter a necklace on vacation.

"She texted me for the first time in a really long time and said, 'Thank you so much for the necklace. I love you,'" Tamra said, trying to stay composed. "I hadn't heard those words in so long. I said, 'I love you too and we can work this out.'"

They still haven't worked it out, nor have they communicated since then, and now Tamra's ex is trying to get custody of their children. They have been embroiled in a nasty custody battle since then.

"My son, Spencer, wouldn't speak to his dad and now he lives with me full-time," she said. "So the whole family is so separated."

Largely, this is one of the first times the reality star has spoken about her family issues because the custody battle didn't play out in front of cameras.

"When your child turns their back on you, it's humiliating," she said as to why she never spoke about it on the show. "A couple months later, I'm in the press and he's saying I'm a monster mom and that my kids should be taken away from me."

But, she still has love for her ex, as crazy as it sounds.

"I wouldn't be where I'm at now if it wasn't for him," she said. "Sometimes you have to go through things in your life to get to a better place, and I wouldn't be [on the show] if it wasn't for him."