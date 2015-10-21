Brooks Ayers isn't planning on proving anything to anyone!

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star spoke to E! News on Oct. 20, insisting that while he does have cancer, he will not be taking any lie detector tests or showing his medical records to prove it.

"Absolutely, I have cancer," Brooks told E! news. He shared that his condition is, however, improving. "I went from stage 3 initial diagnosis now down to stage 2. I have no more inflammation, lesions in my lymphatic system. Just have some blood work numbers that need to come down and normalize."

Brooks, who dated original "The Real Housewives of Orange County" cast member Vicki Gunvalson, on the series, revealed he had cancer earlier this season. But while he was sharing his battle with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma on the show, other cast members began to raise suspicions of his health problems.

Meghan King Edmonds, the newest cast member, led the charge during the show's tenth season. The new housewife on the block pointed out discrepancies in the treatment Brooks claimed to be undergoing, and even played detective and called around to check in with places he was seeking treatment.

Enough doubt was cast on the prognosis to break up Vicki's close friendship with fellow cast member, Shannon Beador, who arranged for Brooks to see one of the top cancer doctors in the country. When Brooks opted not to consult with that doctor, even Shannon had to question her friend's boyfriend's health status. Shannon told Wonderwall.com back in September that she and Vicki no longer communicate.

But despite all the questioning, Brooks currently refuses to clear his name. He doesn't feel the need to show his medical records to prove to the women that he isn't faking cancer.

"With this group of ladies, they weren't sincere and wanting to know about my good health. They were interested in trying to catch me in a lie or Vicki in a lie or in a cover up," he told E! news.

And as to whether or not he would take a lie detector test? "My attorney has said under no circumstances will I do a lie detector test. It's too broad."

It looks like Brooks' cancer may also remain a mystery of "The Real Housewives of Orange County."