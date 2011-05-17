Teresa Giudice may have been at the center of the nasty fight during the season 3 premiere of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," but don't ask her what caused it. "I have no idea," Teresa tells People magazine of the altercation, which took place at her brother Joe's baby's christening. "I totally blacked out after my brother told me to get out of his face or whatever he said." (For the record, he called her "garbage" before all hell broke loose.)

Regardless of what caused the conflict, Teresa wishes her family hadn't witnessed any of it. "It's sad that my children were there," she says. "It's sad that my parents were there." Um, as opposed to just watching it on TV, Teresa?