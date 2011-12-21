Release the doves!

Richard Branson's daughter Holly married Fred Andrews Tuesday on Necker Island, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The couple wed in front of 100 friends and family -- including fellow Brits, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their mother Duchess Sarah Ferguson.

A source tells Us that Prince William and Duchess Kate were invited to the ceremony in the British Virgin Islands but were unable to attend.

The private island, owned by Richard, is also where Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo wed in July. The next month, a fire ravaged Richard's private home there.

Kate Winslet, who was vacationing with her two kids (Mia, 11, and Joe, 7) and her then boyfriend Louis Dowler, famously carried Richard's mother down the stairs to safety. She's now dating Richard's nephew, Ned Rocknroll.

