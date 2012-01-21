PARK CITY, Utah (AP) -- Richard Gere once saw Utah from horseback while moving cattle, but his trip to the Sundance Film Festival to premiere "Arbitrage" is his first actual visit to the state.

The 62-year-old actor says "it sounds ridiculous," but he was moving cattle through Nevada with some friends and "we rode up to a ridgeline and they pointed up, `That's Utah there.'"

Gere says it was a seven-day cattle-moving trip on horseback.

He was in Park City Saturday to promote "Arbitrage," a thriller about the lure of money and power and how it affects one's personal values.

Directed by Nicholas Jarecki, the film also stars Susan Sarandon, Nate Roth and Laetitia Casta.

The Sundance Film Festival continues through Jan. 29.