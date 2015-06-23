Age ain't nothing but a number for Richard Gere.

The "Pretty Woman" actor is turning back the clock on his dating life. Richard was spotted cozying up to his much younger girlfriend, Spanish socialite Alejandra Silva on June 22 and both seemed as happy as could be.

Clearly the age difference doesn't bother them — he's 65, she's 32.

The socialite stunned in a purple bikini as she and Richard relaxed on a yacht off the coast of Acitrezza, Italy (see the pictures here.) The two could be seen kissing and frolicking around in the sea.

Richard has been rumored to have been seeing Alejandra for over a year.

Speaking of her new relationship, a friend of Alejandra's told Spain's ABC (via DailyMail.com), "They've been together for about a year but have been very private about it. Alejandra lives between Manhattan and Madrid and Richard has already been to see her a few times."

The couple went public with their first formal appearance at Taormina's annual Film Festival last week.

"They've managed to keep it hidden from the press but all their friends know," the source said.

Alejandra reportedly has a young son and she is known to mingle with Spain's movers and shakers. Richard is currently in the process of finalizing his divorce from his second wife, model and actress Carey Lowell.