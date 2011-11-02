That's right boys and girls, Denise Richards and Richie Sambora are back together! A source tells Us Weekly that the duo are once again trying to give love a good name! After splitting from their spouses, Richards and Sambora dated from 2006 to 2007. Taking a lot of heat when their romance first caught fire, Richards, 40, was accused of "stealing" Sambora from BFF Heather Locklear, but the twosome vehemently denied breaking up either of each other's marriages.

A source told Us that their rekindled romance "started again a bit ago. They've always stayed friends, through everything they've gone through. He's had a rough patch, she's had her own stuff but they're both in a great place right now."

Richards recently made headlines this summer when she adopted baby Eloise (now four months old). She and ex Charlie Sheen are also parents to daughters Sam, 7, and Lola, 6.

