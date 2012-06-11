By Stacie Anthony

From movie deals to celebrity endorsements, young Hollywood stars are some of the wealthiest people in showbiz. But haven't you wondered how much money your favorite celebs are worth? We have! Click through to check out the richest stars under 30.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Age: 26

Estimated Net Worth: $100 million

From tiny tots on "Full House" to fashion moguls, twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have a lot to be grateful for. Not only have the stylish twins cashed in on their-still-in-reruns '80s hit series; they have also used their interest in fashion to amass a huge fortune through their lines The Row and Elizabeth and James, putting the duo among some of the wealthiest women in entertainment.