Socialite Nicole Richie is returning to TV - the former "The Simple Life" star has landed her own comedy.

Richie has reportedly signed a deal with America's ABC network to star in a scripted comedy about a professional working mom.

The mother-of-two, who came up with the initial idea for the show herself, will serve as a producer, along with her manager Michael Baum, reports Deadline.com.

Richie rose to fame as a reality TV star with her pal Paris Hilton after appearing in "The Simple Life." She has since made several small screen cameos, including a recent two-episode stint on NBC's "Chuck."