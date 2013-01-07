Billboard -- In true Bawse fashion, Rick Ross debuts a video to reveal the title of his sixth studio album. His forthcoming album, to debut this year, is titled "Mastermind." The short clip features Ross spending quality time with a lovely lady in his lavish home. He gave fans a sneak peek of the video on Saturday (Jan. 5) when he posted a photo of himself holding a mountain lion cub. "Come & $uck a D-ck 4 a millionaire. #TwoKings," Ross wrote as the caption.

This is just the beginning of Rick Ross' 2013 takeover. In December, he announced that he's moving Maybach Music Group from Warner Bros. to Atlantic Records. Ross claims its the "biggest move of the year."

"I got another announcement as well -- I'm excited for this year we got coming up, man," he said. "This is really huge. MMG, we just merged with Atlantic Records. It's the biggest move of the year. We gonna leave it right there. I'm signed as a solo artist to Def Jam. And Meek Mill, Wale, we all MMG at the end of the day."

