Rick Santorum named CEO of faith-based movie studio
DALLAS (AP) — Former U.S. Senator and GOP presidential candidate Rick Santorum has been named CEO of a company that makes movies meant for a Christian audience.
EchoLight Studios said Monday that Santorum will serve as head of the company. The company's first film is slated for release in the fall, and it has another movie in post-production.
Bing: Rick Santorum and Jon Stewart
The company says Santorum has spent the past year working with Dallas-based EchoLight.
Santorum says in a statement that Dallas can become the Hollywood of the faith-and-family movie market..vxp_gallery .vxp_grid .vxp_gallery_item .vxp_title {max-height:65px !important;} #bottom-article-inline-video-mod_1_ux1_1_1_1_1_2 .vxp_grid .vxp_info {height:65px;} .vxp_flexible {width:625px !important;} .vxp_th2 {border-bottom: 1px solid #333333;float: left;margin: 10px 0;padding:0 0 2px;width:635px;font-family:arial !important;font-size:18px !important;height:19px !important;color:#000000 !important;font-weight:lighter;} MsnVideoUx.render("msne_ent_article_gallery","bottom-article-inline-video-mod_1",{},{csid:"ux-hub-entertainment"})
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 11 hours ago These celebs are pregnant or expecting babies!
- Nov. 11, 2018 Inside the business of being Chip and Joanna Gaines