DALLAS (AP) — Former U.S. Senator and GOP presidential candidate Rick Santorum has been named CEO of a company that makes movies meant for a Christian audience.

EchoLight Studios said Monday that Santorum will serve as head of the company. The company's first film is slated for release in the fall, and it has another movie in post-production.

The company says Santorum has spent the past year working with Dallas-based EchoLight.

Santorum says in a statement that Dallas can become the Hollywood of the faith-and-family movie market.

