Lawyer, former senator, onetime presidential hopeful -- and secret Lindsay Lohan fan?

According to a report by TMZ, Rick Santorum, who suspended his campaign for president in early April, ran into the 25-year-old actress at the 98th annual White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington D.C. Saturday.

The former GOP candidate approached Lohan and requested that she pose for a photo alongside Fox News host Greta Van Susteren. Once Santorum took the picture, he then asked Lohan if he could take another, of her by herself.

When TMZ asked Santorum about his unexpected photo op, the politician, 53, took advantage of his campaign experience and skirted the issue.

"I took a picture of a lot of people today," the former Pennsylvania senator replied.

Throughout the course of the dinner, the starstruck Santorum did take snaps of celebs other than Lohan. In addition to the "Liz and Dick" star, Santorum took personal photos of Sofia Vergara and "Mythbusters" stars Jamie Hyneman and Grant Imahara.

A rep for Lohan had no comment about her interactions with the politician specifically, though the rep tells Us Weekly, “Lindsay had a great time at the dinner and enjoyed meeting everyone. It was a terrific experience for her.”

