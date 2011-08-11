Ricki Lake's gonna be a Mrs. again!

The actress and talk show host, 42, is getting married, she announced on Twitter Thursday.

"Thrilled to share some happy news with you..... I'm engaged! :)" Lake wrote, sharing a romantic snapshot with her fiance, Christian Evans, whom she has been dating for over a year. She then added: "The cat is out of the bag. Phew! I'm terrible at keeping secrets. :)"

Lake's rep tells Us Weekly: "Yes, she is engaged. [Christian] proposed while they were on vacation in Spain."

It will be the second marriage for Lake, who has sons Milo, 14, and Owen, 9 with ex husband Rob Sussman. She and Sussman divorced in 2003 after 9 years together.

Last September, Lake and her sons escaped a scary blaze in Malibu, when their beach rental burned down.

