A week after she tied the knot, Ricki Lake is opening up about her decision to elope with boyfriend Christian Evans.

The Dancing With the Stars runner-up spoke out on Good Morning America and The View Tuesday about her new book, Never Say Never, and her happily ever after.

Lake, 43, eloped with Evans, 40, on April 8 in an intimate ceremony on the beach in California after dating for a year and a half.

“It was a week ago and I am so, so happy to be with him,” she told Good Morning America. "Better late than never."

The talk show host kept the wedding a complete secret.

"Dancing With the Stars was such an experience where I felt like I was a princess twice a week. I got to get all the attention and the accolades and I didn't need that on my wedding day," she explained on The View. "I really wanted it to be about us."

The only guests at the ceremony? The couple's two dogs! Lake's sons with first husband Rob Sussman -- Milo, 15, and Owen, 10 -- were not in attendance.

"It was Easter break. It was spring break and it was actually Easter Sunday and they were with their father. We invited them, but I think they were more concerned with what cake they were missing versus the ceremony," she joked of their absence. "We celebrated with them and they've always felt like he's a stepfather to them anyways so they're really happy for us."

Lake and Sussman divorced in 2005 and she admitted to GMA, "I was that cynical woman…I was married for ten years, and my divorce was not an easy one. I didn’t believe in love forever and ever, again. It took me meeting Christian."

Appearing again on The View, Lake gushed of Evans: "He is my soul mate…I was ready for that right person to come into my life."

