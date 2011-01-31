Ricky Gervais shocked audiences at this year's Golden Globe Awards when he hosted the ceremony for the second time, but could the comedian return for a third?

Gervais told Heat magazine that he is still welcome to host the show, contrary to rumors that he might be banned from ever doing the ceremony again because of some jokes he told this year that some found offensive.

"The ratings went up again, and the organizers asked me to consider a third year," said Gervais. "I don't think I should. I don't know what I could do better. I certainly couldn't get more press for them, that's for sure."

On January 17, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association told ET that the show was "among the best we've ever had and we were pleased."

Gervais recently guest starred on "The Office," the NBC sitcom that he co-created. The British comedian also has an animated show called "The Ricky Gervais Show," which airs Friday nights on HBO.

