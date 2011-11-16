LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Ricky Gervais is returning as host of the Golden Globes.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced through Twitter on Wednesday that Gervais will host the ceremony in January.

This will be the 50-year-old comedian's third turn as Globes host.

He left some wondering if he'd be back after his performance at this year's show, when he took pointed jabs at Hollywood stars and the Foreign Press Association.

The group's president, Philip Berk, said Gervais "definitely crossed the line" and denied earlier this year that the comedian was being considered for hosting duties.

The association acknowledges on its website that "not everyone is happy with the decision."

The 69th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held Jan. 15.

Online:

http://www.goldenglobes.org