Entertainment Tonight.

The Glee cast was living la vida loca on Thursday as seen in these photos tweeted by Lea Michele.

MORE: Ricky Martin Wants to Have a Daughter This Year

The Latin singer is guest starring on the show and Lea called him "a great fit."

"So much fun on set with Ricky!" Lea tweeted along with the above pic of Ricky with the cast.

The 2012 episodes of Glee promise to be star-studded as Dame Helen Mirren and Gloria Estefan also fill out the list of names who will be roaming McKinley this year.

You can catch new episodes of Glee Tuesdays on FOX.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Meet The New Host of 'Project Runway'

Cheadle & Bell Premiere 'House of Lies'