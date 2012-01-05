Ricky Martin is opening up to Latina magazine about his desire to add a daughter to his family, whether he plans to marry and his return to Broadway after 16 years.

In the February 2012 issue of Latina, on newsstands Jan. 10, the singer-actor says he definitely would like to have a little girl join his twin sons in the family. "I think that I'll do it later on this year, so that [the kids] are not too far apart in ages," he says. "A little girl! Dios mío, me muero. ... But we're going to talk about that later on. It would be irresponsible to do it now." Martin's twin boys, Matteo and Valentino, were born in August 2008 via a surrogate.

Contrary to recent rumors that he would marry his partner, Carlos González Abella, in Spain after the country granted the singer citizenship last year, Martin tells the magazine it is too soon for him to walk down the aisle. "We are not talking about it, we're not thinking about it," he says. "But I'm so happy that in Europe we have the option. It's amazing to think that we can say, 'I feel like it. I'm ready. Let's go.'"

On returning to Broadway in a revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's musical "Evita," opening in March, Martin says, "The people, the critics, are going to be expecting a lot. It has to be the best. ... You have to have the attitude that, 'You know what? No one will stop me. It's going to be a magical year."

The "Livin' la Vida Loca" singer described his coming out as gay in 2010 as a liberating experience "for myself, my family, my core fans." "They feel more in touch with me and I feel more in touch with them. If I feel free, they're going to feel free and vice versa. It's contagious."

