More nuptial news from Boy Meets World alumni!

Rider Strong is engaged to girlfriend Alexandra Barreto, the actor's rep confirms to Us Weekly. The 33-year-old star -- who played Shawn Hunter on the'90s teen sitcom -- proposed on Sunday, Dec. 23, and the couple shared a sweet, smoochy pic with Us.

UPDATE: Strong proposed while Baretto's parents were visiting for the holidays, and shared his romantic proposal story with Us. "I took her for a walk under the redwoods on the property where I grew up in Northern California," he said. "It was pouring rain, but it didn't look like it was going to stop anytime soon, so I just decided to go for it."

And Strong designed and created his future wife's engagement ring himself. "I spent weeks making the ring in secret. I found an old-school jeweler who works out of his basement in Echo Park and asked him to teach me how to do a lost wax casting," the explained to Us. "My brother and I write together at his loft in downtown L.A., so I was able to set up a workspace there. I carved the ring out of wax, and then cast it in white gold. I had my dad make a wooden ring box for me. My dad made my mom's ring, so I was following in his footsteps."

Strong met Barreto on the defunct TV series Pepper Dennis, and they also worked together on a Barack Obama presidential campaign video.

The sitcom star was back in the news recently with news of Girls Meets World -- an upcoming Boy Meets World spinoff series starring Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel, which will focus on characters Cory and Topanga's 13-year-old daughter, Riley.

"At this point, I have no official involvement in Girl Meets World," Strong said recently. "It's the next generation. And I, for one, can't wait to see it evolve."

