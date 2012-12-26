More nuptial news from "Boy Meets World" alumni!

Rider Strong is engaged to his girlfriend, Alexandra Barreto, the actor's rep confirms to Us Weekly. The 33-year-old star, who played Shawn Hunter on the '90s teen sitcom, proposed on Wednesday, and the couple shared a sweet, smoochy pic with Us Weekly.

Strong met Barreto on the now-defunct TV series "Pepper Dennis," and they also worked together on a Barack Obama presidential campaign video.

The sitcom star was back in the news recently with news of "Girls Meets World," an upcoming "Boy Meets World" spin-off series starring Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel that will focus on characters Cory and Topanga's 13-year-old daughter, Riley. Fishel revealed last week that she's engaged.

"At this point, I have no official involvement in 'Girl Meets World,'" Strong said recently. "It's the next generation. And I, for one, can't wait to see it evolve."

