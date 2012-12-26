Rider Strong, 'Boy Meets World' star, engaged to girlfriend Alexandra Barreto
More nuptial news from "Boy Meets World" alumni!
Rider Strong is engaged to his girlfriend, Alexandra Barreto, the actor's rep confirms to Us Weekly. The 33-year-old star, who played Shawn Hunter on the '90s teen sitcom, proposed on Wednesday, and the couple shared a sweet, smoochy pic with Us Weekly.
Strong met Barreto on the now-defunct TV series "Pepper Dennis," and they also worked together on a Barack Obama presidential campaign video.
The sitcom star was back in the news recently with news of "Girls Meets World," an upcoming "Boy Meets World" spin-off series starring Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel that will focus on characters Cory and Topanga's 13-year-old daughter, Riley. Fishel revealed last week that she's engaged.
"At this point, I have no official involvement in 'Girl Meets World,'" Strong said recently. "It's the next generation. And I, for one, can't wait to see it evolve."
