Just what sort of strange, dysfunctional game are Rihanna and Chris Brown playing? One week after the former flames supposedly gave each other the stink eye at a Los Angeles club, they engaged in another, less contentious stare down, this time at a Manhattan hot spot.

The New York Post says the romantically deficient pair, who parted ways after he viciously assaulted her in 2009, "exchanged many glances but few words" while partying separately at SL into the wee hours on Sunday morning.

"After Chris made his way into SL with a group of friends, Rihanna pulled up with her own group of friends," relays a spy of the seemingly not-so-coincidental meet-up.

Still, the chanteuse gave her rage-prone ex-boyfriend a wide berth by grabbing a seat that discouraged chitchat but kept him in view.

At one point, Brown sent over two bottles of Ace of Spades champagne, the same expensive bubbly he was drinking during their last run-in.

Are these staring contests simply part of some elaborate Ace of Spades marketing campaign? Would that make them any less worrisome? Probably not.

You'll recall that back on June 3, RiRi and Chris reportedly "shot dirty looks" at each other while hanging with their respective entourages at Los Angeles club Greystone.

"No one saw them actually interact," a source told the Post. "Rihanna was escorted to the bathroom multiple times and walked by Chris' table each time, not even batting an eyelash."

Brown was accompanied that night by his girlfriend, Karrueche Tran.

These suspicious encounters come on the heels of Rihanna's tense interview with Esquire UK, which wondered if she was sending "the wrong message" with her recent Brown collaboration.

"What message would that be?" she shot back. When the mag responded, "You'd gone back to someone who put you in the hospital," she grew agitated: "Oh really? Did I? ... Did I? Did I? Did I?"

According to RiRi, it was a "completely professional environment" before adding, "If I went back to him [as a girlfriend], then that's a whole different discussion. And if I ever do, then that's something that y'all have to talk to me about when -- if -- that ever happens. Until then, look at it for what it is."

