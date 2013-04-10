That's one way to put a breakup rumor to rest! Rihanna and Chris Brown stepped out together in West Hollywood on Wednesday, April 10, and made sure to document the outing on Instagram.

The controversial couple went shopping together at Wild Style by Joyrich and rode around in Brown's Porsche convertible, Just Jared reports. Rihanna, 25, dressed up for the outing in a tight, yellow dress with a sexy cut-out back. Brown, 23, dressed casually in gray sweatpants, gray sweatshirt and backwards cap.

The "Pour It Up" songstress posted a picture of herself cuddling up to Brown as he drove them around with the top down in his car. "This s--t look like a toupee," she captioned the shot, referencing lyrics from Brown's "Look At Me Now" song. Rihanna also snapped a selfie and wrote, "Yellow model chick in my yellow ass dress with my yellow n---a X."

Despite recent reports that the couple has split, a source told Us Weekly they're still together -- but they have been fighting a lot. "Every second it's a blow-up and then full on in love," the source says of the passionate pair.

Adding to the stress, the two haven't had much time to spend together recently due to their busy schedules. She's touring and working her ass off, and he's working his off in the studio," the insider explained.

During an interview on the TODAY show last week, Brown told Matt Lauer that "everything's good" between him and his on-again, off-again girlfriends. Telling Lauer he would never repeat his February 2009 assault on Rihanna, Brown added, "As far as me and her are concerned, she knows my heart and I know her heart."

