This spring, celebs are doubling up on their bling! While handbags and a timeless pair of sunglasses will always be among Hollywood's accessory must-haves, stackable rings are quickly becoming all the rage on the fingers of the celebrity elite.

PHOTOS: Stylish spring accessories to make any look stand out

As Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Giuliana Rancic have all proved in recent months, when choosing the perfect bauble, there's no need to settle on just one. Feel free to try the stackable trend and mix and match eye-catching bling.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest fashion labels

When it comes to accessories for spring, Us Weekly's Fashion Director Sasha Charnin Morrison says it's fine -- in fact, totally on-trend -- to mix contrasting metallic jewelry, like Lopez did with her Norman Silverman diamonds at the 2013 Grammy Awards.

VIDEO: Costume jewelry shopping tips and must-have pieces

It's not necessary to break the bank with expensive pieces from Neil Lane (as seen on Rihanna) and the Le Vian bands Rancic wore to the Grammys. Here our our top picks for this spring's rockin' -- budget-friendly! -- ring clusters:

Metal and rhinestone stacked ring set, $5 (forever21.com)

Silver chain ring, $132 (jenniferzeuner.com)

Gold vermeil ring, $52 (loudlovejewelry.com)

Silver snake ring, $90 (arielgordonjewelry.com)

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez's Favorite Stackable Rings: Get the Luxe Look for Less