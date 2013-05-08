NEW YORK (AP) — Rihanna was booed for turning up late at a concert in Boston, but the audience in New York cheered her on even though she didn't start on time the following night.

Boston.com reported that fans at the TD Garden on Monday booed the singer for starting her concert at 10:30 p.m. EST instead of her scheduled 9 p.m., and without opening act A$AP Rocky. Doors had opened at 7:30.

A representative for Rihanna didn't respond to an e-mail about the singer's lateness.

On Tuesday, Rihanna hit the stage at 10:15 p.m. to cheers at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., where A$AP Rocky also performed. She sang a number of her hits, including "We Found Love," ''Diamonds" and "Umbrella."