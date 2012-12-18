Rihanna has room for that California King bed!

The 24-year-old singer has purchased a jaw-dropping mansion in Pacific Palisades, Calif. for $12 million, Trulia reports. Rihanna will be living the life in the 11,000 square foot home which includes seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

But the outdoor space is just as stunning as the indoor. The pad also boasts a large pool with jets shooting water in beautiful arches from all sides. And if the "Diamonds" singer is in the mood to throw a party, she won't have to worry about her guests finding a parking space, because the property has 20 of them.

On Tuesday, Dec. 18, the singer tweeted of the new purchase, "I literally wake up every morning at 5:30ish and stare at my pool til the sun comes up! Just waiting! Is this my life."

It's unclear whether Rihanna will be sharing her new home with ex Chris Brown. The two have shared intimate photos together on Instagram, but Rihanna has recently been alluding on Twitter that she's single.

The "We Found Love" singer tweeted an E-card that read, "Being single sucks. The only thing I get to do anymore is whatever the f--k I want to do."

Brown is still rumored to be seeing Karrueche Tran. The model's good friend Christina Milian, told Wendy Williams Dec. 14 on The Wendy Williams Show, "From what I've always known, she's his girlfriend."

