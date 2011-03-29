Chris Brown is tired of talking about Rihanna -- and Rihanna is tired of talking about Chris Brown.

In the new issue of Rolling Stone, Rihanna -- baring her backside in barely-there cutoffs on the cover -- opens up once again about her famous ex, who brutally beat her in a notorious February 2009 incident.

Recently, the 22-year-old "Only Girl" singer herself has caught some flak for a decision to relax her restraining order against Brown, 21.

"You can never please people," Rihanna complains, pointing at bloggers who blasted the move.

"That's my decision ... it doesn't mean we're getting married tomorrow. It doesn't mean we're gonna be in a relationship, or make up, or even talk ever again. It just means I didn't want to object to the judge," she explains.

The modified order means that the former couple may co-mingle at industry events as long as Brown doesn't annoy, molest or harass her.

"What he did to me was a personal thing," Rihanna says of the attack. "It had nothing to do with his career. Saying [he can't perform at awards shows] definitely made it difficult for him."

But, she takes pains to clarify: "We don't have to talk again ever in my life. I just didn't want to make it more difficult for him professionally."

On to breezier subjects, Rihanna plays coy about her love life these days, poo-pooing rumors about Ryan Phillippe and Colin Farrell.

"I'm not dating. I'm not even sexting. I'm on complete nil," says the star, who split from baseball pro Matt Kemp last year.

The "S&M" star isn't shy about her kinky side, either. "I like to be spanked," she says. "Being tied up is fun. I like to keep it spontaneous. Sometimes whips and chains can be overtly planned -- you've got to stop and get the whip from the drawer downstairs."

She's also a big fan of naughty pix. "When you're not with the person you want to be intimate with, a picture is the next best thing," she teases. "A picture lasts a long time. When you're alone, and those horny moments come up, pictures can be very handy."

She adds: "I haven't gotten a [bleep] picture in a long time. I think people are a little afraid."

