Dinner for two! Rihanna and Chris Martin got dinner together on Sunday, June 8.

Rihanna, who looked more covered up than usual in a black long sleeve blouse and black skinny pants, joined the Coldplay frontman at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif.

PHOTOS: Rihanna's style evolution

According to X17online, the duo arrived separately around 9 p.m. and enjoyed each other's company for two hours sitting at a corner table at the Italian hotspot where Rihanna is a regular.

Gwyneth Paltrow's estranged husband kept his look casual, donning a T-shirt and jeans.

PHOTOS: Rihanna's nude moments

The pair are said to be just friends and previously worked together on the 2012 track "Princess of China" off Coldplay's fifth studio album, "Mylo Xyloto." The "Diamonds" singer and Martin performed the single together at the 2012 Grammys.

PHOTOS: Gwyneth and Chris through the years

Martin and Paltrow announced they were consciously uncoupling back in March but have been spotted out together numerous times since, even embracing one another with a kiss while out to dinner at Rustic Canyon in Santa Monica on May 21, as an eyewitness told Us Weekly. The spouses of 10 years were also spotted on Saturday, June 7, enjoying time together in Malibu with their daughter, Apple.

PHOTOS: Biggest splits of 2014

Rihanna, meanwhile, has been keeping things friendly with ex Drake. After splitting yet again in March, the couple were spotted "smiling" at each other while out at NYC's VIP Room on June 1.