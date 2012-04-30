The wait is over, Rihanna fans: the video for "Where Have You Been" has finally made its long-awaited debut!

The 24-year-old singer steams up the set in the piece directed by Dave Meyers, the talent behind vids like Katy Perry's "Firework" and David Guetta's "Where Them Girls At." "Where Have You Been" is the fifth single off her 2011 release, Talk That Talk.

Fans of the Barbados beauty's dance moves a la "Umbrella" will be happy to see the singer take on several choreographed sequences throughout the vid, including her signature booty shaking, sexy writhing and gyrating.

Rihanna's sexy, sultry stares into the camera, come-hither body language and skin-baring habits are all prevalent throughout the clip, which depicts the singer in locales like an Egyptian desert, a bird's nest, a dark and foggy pond and a fire-filled cave.

