Don't expect to see Rihanna change her Facebook status to "in a relationship" anytime soon.

The "Diamonds" singer, who is the most popular person on the social-networking site, with more than 62 million fans, sat down to chat with Bravo's Andy Cohen for an exclusive Facebook Live event on Thursday, Nov. 8. Taking questions from Cohen and her so-called Rihanna Navy, the Barbados-born star talked about her new album, her fans, and her much-scrutinized collaboration with possibly on-again boyfriend Chris Brown.

The "Turn Up the Music" singer makes an appearance on his former love's new album, "Unapologetic," in the duet "Nobodies Business" -- which Rihanna says is a response to the intense speculation surrounding her romantic relationships.

"'Nobodies Business' is basically the way I look at everything regarding my personal life," she explained of the track. "Even though you have to witness it as being documented at every second, it still is mine ... When it [comes] to my music, I'll give and I'll give and I'll give. I just feel like I need to keep a little bit for me that I get to decide."

As for her thoughts on Brown, who violently assaulted her in 2009? "If I had it my way, it would be really nobody's business," the songstress said, laughing. She later claimed the two had not rekindled their controversial romance -- despite several recent public displays of affection that suggest otherwise.

Brown, for his part, also denies being in a relationship with his ex but says they'll be connected forever in other ways.

"Me and her have history, and me and her are definitely always going to be best of friends," he told Power 106 radio host Big Boy on Friday morning. "We're working on our friendship now."

"As far as our personal life, I think people just got to give it a chance -- or not even give it a chance, but shut the hell up," he continued. "It's me. At the end of the day, whatever opinion they have ain't going to change nothing I'm doing."

Protesters in Sweden hope to prove otherwise. According to Sweden's official Twitter account, some Brown detractors, angry over his upcoming show in Stockholm, have been pressuring the concert's organizers to call it off, even going so far as to post "promotional" posters showing the now-infamous photos of Rihanna's bruised, swollen face after the 2009 assault.

