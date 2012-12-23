Rihanna knows the real reason for the season: helping those who need it most.

According to E! News, the Barbados-born beauty, 24, has donated $1.75 million to help modernize a hospital in her home country. The generous gift to Bridgetown's Queen Elizabeth Hospital is in memory of her late grandmother, who passed away this summer.

PHOTOS: Rihanna through the years

"This was my way of giving back to Barbados, in a form of philanthropy, by assisting the QEH in its continued modernization program," Rihanna shared in a statement. "I believe that this will have a huge impact on the people of Barbados. This was all done to save lives, or at least extend them."

Following the donation, the hospital has renamed its cancer treatment center after Rihanna's beloved Gran Gran Dolly. (The department will now be called the Clara Braithwaite Centre for Oncology and Nuclear Medicine.)

In August, the singer opened up during a sitdown with Oprah about what she learned from Clara Braithwaite, whom she described as one of the greatest people she had ever known.

PHOTOS: Rihanna's craziest outfits

"She was a well-rounded woman," Rihanna explained, growing emotional. "She taught me a lot about forgiveness, loving my enemies, spirituality [and] strength as a woman."

Shortly after her passing, Rihanna paid tribute to her grandmother -- as well as the values she instilled in her -- by getting a tattoo of the Egyptian goddess Isis. According to Egyptian mythology, Isis was a champion of the oppressed, a protector of the dead and the goddess of children.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rihanna Donates $1.75 Million to Barbados Hospital in Honor of Late Grandmother