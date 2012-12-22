Rihanna has donated $1.75 million to a hospital in her native Barbados in memory of her late grandmother.

The singer was left heartbroken following the death of Clara "Dolly" Braithwaite in June and now she has honored her beloved grandmother by making a huge donation to the radiotherapy department at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown. The unit has now been renamed the Clara Braithwaite Centre for Oncology and Nuclear Medicine.

Rihanna visited the facility on Saturday with her mother Monica and she says in a statement, "This was my way of giving back to Barbados, in a form of philanthropy, by assisting the QEH in its continued modernization program... I believe that this will have a huge impact on the people of Barbados. This was all done to save lives or at least extend them."

