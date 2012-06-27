LONDON (AP) -- London Fire Brigade says Rihanna was among 300 people evacuated from a hotel after an early-morning fire in an elevator shaft.

The 24-year-old Barbadian singer tweeted news of the fire early Wednesday to her 21 million Twitter followers, posting a picture of a fire engine and the words: "Roamin da streets since 6am! Fyah in da telly."

The fire brigade said the alarm was raised at 6:22 a.m. and 10 firefighters dealt with the blaze on the seventh floor of the luxury Corinthia Hotel. There were no reports of injuries.

Rihanna performed Sunday at the outdoor Hackney Weekend concert in London.