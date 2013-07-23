Taking style advice from Lena Dunham's Girls? Rihanna wore a completely see-through top in Stockholm, Sweden on Monday, July 22, that flashed her pierced nipples to photographers.

The 25-year-old "Diamonds" singer stepped out of the Grand Hotel wearing a white mesh top with nothing underneath. She paired the scandalous top with with long black shorts, high heels, and dark sunglasses.

Rihanna recently dyed her hair "ice grey," but hid her long locks under a black cap. "Grey is the new black!" she tweeted after coloring her hair. "Blondies, it's quiet for y'all! #Brrr."

This isn't the first time Rihanna has decided to bare her breasts in sheer clothing. The superstar seemed to be expose her nipple piercings by going bra-free in an ivy shirt dress at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week Haute-Couture show on July 2.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com