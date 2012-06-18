While stars like Nicole Richie and Vanessa Hudgens kick off summer with adding candy-like color to their hair, Rihanna has opted instead for another tattoo!

The singer shared her latest body art -- a falcon on her ankle -- via Instagram on Saturday and explained the meaning behind it. "Falcon: a light that shines in the darkness! Never close their eyes during sleep."

The bird, whose wings are fashioned in an L shape, was done by Rihanna's go-to tattoo artist, Bang Bang, who is opening his own tattoo parlor in NYC's Lower East Side this year.

"[She decided to get it] the night of, but has been thinking about it for years," Bang Bang, who adds that this tattoo covers up one of her previous tattoos, making it No. 16, tells Us Weekly. "It's the first tattoo she wanted as a teen. She wanted it across her back back then."

The Manhattan-based tattoo artist adds that the 24-year-old "Where Have You Been" singer always knows the next step in her body art lineup. "We always do that part together," Bang Bang tells Us. "We must have gone over hundreds of tattoo ideas together over the years."

The Barbados beauty's decision for new ink comes almost 48 hours after her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown and Drake, along with their posses, got into a serious brawl at a Manhattan nightclub early Thursday morning.

Rihanna "got text messages from everybody telling her what happened right after it went down," a source explained to Us. "She just laughed. She's spoken to both of them and just thinks it's crazy. She's glad she wasn't there though!"

Meanwhile an observer tells Us of the scuffle, "Chris and Drake never got in each other's faces. "It was entourage versus entourage, never Drake versus Chris." (Eva Longoria's ex-husband, Tony Parker, who was partying with Brown that night, suffered a scratched retina from the brawl.)

