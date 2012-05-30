Are Drake and Rihanna giving it another go?

The "HYFR" rapper and the pop star--who enjoyed a brief romance back in 2009--were spotted at Miami hotspot Liv Sunday night acting "hot and heavy.

"Rihanna was all over Drake this weekend," an onlooker tells Us Weekly. "They were holding hands and dancing all close on the dance floor."

Since parting ways, Drake and Rihanna have remained close friends, and have even taken turns collaborating on each other's albums. (Most recently, Rihanna was featured on the title track of the Degrassi alum's new album, Take Care.)

In 2010, Rihanna, 23, admitted to Hot 97's Angie Martinez that her rumored romance with Drake was real--even if it wasn't particularly serious.

"We weren't really sure what it was," the "We Found Love" singer revealed, explaining that it was a question of timing for the pair. "I definitely was attracted to Drake, but I think it is what it is, like what it was."

"We didn't want to take it any further," she added. "It was a really fragile time in my life, so I just didn't want to get too serious with anything or anyone at that time."

Speaking to ELLE last October, Drake, 25, addressed rumors that his song "Fireworks" was about his ill-fated romance with the pop star following her split from Chris Brown.

When asked if Rihanna had "hurt" him by breaking things off, the Toronto native said it hurt "at the time . . . but she didn't mean to."

"I guess I thought it was more," he shared. "That was the first girl with any fame that paid me any mind. You spend days reading about this person in the magazines. All of a sudden you have this number one song and you're at some birthday party and there she is. And you're just some naive kid from Toronto staying in some s---y-ass hotel who got invited to this party on a whim."

In November, the rapper also opened up to Us about what he looks for in a partner--and the possibility of a rekindled romance with Rihanna. "I like consistency," Drake said. "I like to form connections with people on records, and I like the same thing in life and in love."

But when it comes the possibility of getting more serious with his ex, "I don't know," he admitted to Us. "It's always love [between us] though. We're all young and we're all busy. That's like, that's talk for a few years from now."

Despite their weekend PDA, a source close to Rihanna denies that the Barbados-born beauty is seeing Drake--or anyone else for that matter.

"She's not 'dating' Drake or anybody," the insider counters. "She's single."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rihanna Gets "Hot and Heavy" With Drake at Miami Club