Based on her recent body-baring antics, it was appropriate for Rihanna to name her upcoming fragrance "Nude."

The "Where Have You Been" singer, who launched her debut perfume Reb'l Fleur in spring 2011 and her follow-up scent Rebelle in December, has gone X-rated this time around, sporting nothing but her birthday suit in the steamy photos.

Wearing a platinum blonde wig, the 24-year-old shows off her nude body and covers her breasts with her arms while working the camera with sultry stares.

The star's BFF Melissa Forde documented the photo shoot and shared the shots on her Instagram Friday. "Behind the scenes for new fragrance photo shoot," she wrote.

While some friends may get in trouble for tweeting nude photos of their pals, that's not the case for Rihanna, who never fails to step out in barely-there ensembles.

Last week, she ate at upscale Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica while wearing a white lace bandeau top paired with a see-through crocheted skirt -- and no underwear.

