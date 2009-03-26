According to E! Online, Rihanna went out on the town last night with a group of guys (Chris Brown nowhere in sight, phew!), including Brody Jenner and a couple of his Bromance BFFs. But that wasn't all the muscle Rihanna was toting - she came equipped with two new gun tattoos.

Photos were just released of the fresh ink, drawn by aptly named tattoo artist BangBang. Rihanna flew the NYC-based tattoo artist out to LA for the day to do the new tattoos. She reportedly wanted the guns on the tops of her arms, but because of her CoverGirl deal, she opted against it. The tattoos ended up under her ribs.

In an interview with Life & Style, BangBang postered her choice, "If I had to say why she got it, it's because she kicks ass and everybody supports her!"

He speaks the truth. Stay tuned for lesser-loved tattoo-copycats Lily Allen and Lindsay Lohan's gun tat photos to appear online after an upcoming late-night bender.