The perfect accessory for her new $12 million home!

Rihanna received an early Christmas present from her management company, Roc Nation, and proudly showed it off on Twitter Tuesday, Dec. 18.

PHOTOS: Rihanna through the years

The "Diamonds" singer, 24, was gifted a Porsche 911 Turbo S, which MTV News reports to be worth $160,000.

"Turbo on dat a$$," Rihanna tweeted with a photo of the back of the luxury vehicle. "All I see is signs, all I see is dolla $ign$."

PHOTOS: Rihanna's craziest outfits

After she was done snapping photos of her new ride from all sides, Rihanna thanked Roc Nation for the gift.

"Ain't nobody f--kin wit my clique! Thank you to my Roc brothers! I love you guys, y'all are crazy for getting me this bad ass ho."

PHOTOS: Rihanna's sexy bikini body

The new car can fill up one of Rihanna's 20 parking spaces at her new Pacific Palisades home she recently purchased for $12 million. The 11,000-square-foot mansion includes seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a large pool.

"I literally wake up every morning at 5:30ish and stare at my pool til the sun comes up! Just waiting!" Rihanna tweeted Tuesday. "Is this my life."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rihanna Gifted $160,000 Porsche By Roc Nation: Pictures