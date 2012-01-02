Forget the Year of the Dragon -- 2012 is the year of the nipple. Or, at least Rihanna is proving so.

The "We Found Love" singer, who went sans bra, put her assets (and nipple piercing) on full display in Miami Saturday when she rang in the New Year dressed in a completely sheer lace dress.

She paired the revealing number with matching black pointed-toe heels, a tousled, undone updo and a bright red lipstick.

Despite showcasing her lust-worthy figure in head-turning (and sometimes racy) outfits, the Barbados beauty says her personal life remains stagnant.

"My personal life is pretty much non-existent," the 23-year-old star said on Ellen in November, "which is not good, not for the long run. Not for me, not for [my vagina]. It's not fun."

