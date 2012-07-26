Rihanna was really flying high during her recent trip to Cannes, France!

On Tuesday, the "We Found Love" singer got her thrills in while parasailing off the coast of the gorgeous European city. Riding tandem with a friend, Rihanna appeared to be having a ball while her pal looked a bit more reserved about their sky-high excursion.

VIDEO: Is this Rihanna's craziest hairstyle ever?

While reaching new heights, the 24-year-old Grammy-winning star wore a sexy white one-piece swimsuit, several rings and a pair of sparkling earrings. Bright red lipstick her long and loose mane topped off her carefree but glam beach look.

PHOTOS: Hot celebrity bikini bodies

Before her stop in Cannes, the sun-loving Barbados beauty was spotted in St. Tropez, France, where she embarked on more thrill-seeking jaunts like jet-skiing and jumping on a water trampoline.

PHOTOS: Rihanna's hair evolution

After the adrenaline rushes, the star kicked back on the shore to soak up the sun. "Life is but a beach chair," she tweeted on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rihanna Goes Parasailing in Sexy Swimsuit!