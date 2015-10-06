Believe it or not, Rihanna has no real bitter feelings toward Chris Brown, a man who assaulted her in 2009 before the Grammy Awards.

"I don't hate him," Rihanna said of her ex. "I will care about him until the day I die. We're not friends, but it's not like we're enemies. We don't have much of a relationship now."

RiRi opened up about the man she will forever be linked to in a revealing Vanity Fair article for its November issue. She also admits that she thought she could change him.

"A hundred percent. I was very protective of him," she said. "I felt that people didn't understand him. Even after ... But you know, you realize after a while that in that situation you're the enemy."

The "Diamonds" singer said that despite being linked to many men over the last six years, Chris was her last relationship. Following the assault, which Chris was convicted of, they even got back together briefly after she asked the court to lift a restraining order against him.

"I was that girl," she said. "That girl who felt that as much pain as this relationship is, maybe some people are built stronger than others. Maybe I'm one of those people built to handle s--- like this. Maybe I'm the person who's almost the guardian angel to this person, to be there when they're not strong enough, when they're not understanding the world, when they just need someone to encourage them in a positive way and say the right thing."

In an odd way, through no doing of her own, she's turned into a poster child for domestic violence, something she never wanted to be.

"It's in the past, and I don't want to say, 'Get over it,' because it's a very serious thing that is still relevant; it's still real," she said. "A lot of women, a lot of young girls, are still going through it. A lot of young boys too."

She continued, "It's not a subject to sweep under the rug, so I can't just dismiss it like it wasn't anything, or I don't take it seriously. But, for me, and anyone who's been a victim of domestic abuse, nobody wants to even remember it. Nobody even wants to admit it. So to talk about it and say it once, much less 200 times, is like ... I have to be punished for it? It didn't sit well with me."

These days, Rihanna has been linked to rapper Travis Scott. Chris, meanwhile, had a long-term off-and-on relationship with model Karrueche Tran. They split after it was revealed he fathered a child with another woman while they were on a break.