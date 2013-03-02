Rihanna is Committed to Chris Brown, Dreams of Becoming a Mom

Wonderwall Editors

The world freaked out plenty when Rihanna rekindled her relationship with Chris Brown, an ex-boyfriend who infamously beat her until she was bruised and bloody on the night of the Grammys in 2009.

So be prepared for some serious Internet haterade if Brown helps her achive her next big goal in life: having a baby.

The 25-year-old appears on the cover of the new issue of Elle U.K., and in the cover story, she opens up about her controversial relationship and how it inspires her music. She also discusses her interest in becoming a mom in the near future.

RiRi's new single, "Stay," it turns out, is about her feelings for Brown.

"'Stay' is a story about having love that close and wanting it to last forever," she says in a sneak peek of the story excerpted on the Huffington Post. You don't have that feeling with everybody so when you have it you don't want to let go of it. I would definitely say that he [Brown] is the one I have that kind of relationship with."

She went on to express her joy about the fact that Brown was able to come back into her life. "Right now that's just what we want, a great friendship that's unbreakable. Now that we're adults we can do this right," she says. "We got a fresh start and I'm thankful for that."

As for the future?

"I will probably have a kid," says RiRi, pulling no punches as usual. "And I'm praying I can go on vacation for a good month. And I'll have set some things up so I don't have to tour for the rest of my life, even though I love touring. I want health and happiness in five years. I want to be healthy and happy."

Click on to look back at photos from throughout Chris and Rihanna's relationship …