It seems like all summer long Rihanna has been linked to Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton, but a new report claims that there is nothing between the two. However, the report claims that RiRi is now spoken for.

MediaTakeOut.com says the songstress and rapper Travis Scott went out of a date on Sept. 7 following his concert, and it's apparently not the first time they've been together. The outlet says the two of them have been spotted in Los Angeles and New York "at least a dozen times."

"It seems serious," the site says.

The report of the coupling comes as most media outlets continue to believe that Rihanna is dating the famous race car driver. However, the MediaTakeOut report says it's actually RiRi's publicist who is dating Lewis.

Travis, an up-and-coming rapper, busted onto the scene a few years ago and is becoming increasingly well known among the Hollywood circuit. On Sept. 3 in New York he hosted a private album release party at Up&Down, and his famous friends, minus Rihanna, came out in force to celebrate. Justin Bieber even got on stage to perform with Travis as Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Jamie Foxx all looked on.

Although Rihanna wasn't at the album release party, she does have a copy of Travis' new album "Rodeo." Shortly before their reported date she posted an image of herself in the record store buying Travis' latest creation.

"Finally!!!!! Got my hard copy of #RODEO" she captioned the image.

Rihanna and Travis also have a working relationship as they co-wrote her latest single "B---- Better Have My Money."