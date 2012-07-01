Losing a loved one is never easy, but as Rihanna shows, it's important to celebrate his or her life.

The singer did just that via Instrgram and Twitter on Saturday, when she shared with her 21 million followers that her grandmother, Clara 'Dolly' Brathwaite, had passed away.

"Goodbye #grangranDOLLY get your beauty rest until I see you," the 24-year-old Barbados native tweeted, along with several family photos of Gran-Gran Dolly

In one pic, Rihanna holds her grandmother's frail hands. The star has been tweeting about her grandmother for the past few weeks.

"My heart smiled and cried all at once #grangranDolly," she posted along with another photo.

